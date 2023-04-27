Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $527.13

Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 527.13 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 417.20 ($5.21), with a volume of 431143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412.80 ($5.16).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £998.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2,752.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 391.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 398.20.

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Neil Murphy purchased 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £50,719.62 ($63,344.10). 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

