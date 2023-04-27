C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $7.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.93. 1,329,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,040. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,143,000 after acquiring an additional 93,878 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.