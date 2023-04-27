C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.
AI opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.61. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $34.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 218.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
