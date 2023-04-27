C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

AI opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.61. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,410 shares of company stock worth $1,581,689 in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 218.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

