Cable Hill Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,718,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 112,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.18.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

