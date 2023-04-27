Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp comprises 0.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.95. 9,353,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,536,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $353.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

