Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 129,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

IBM traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,376. The stock has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.