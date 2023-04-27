Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.13. 2,250,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,819,354. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

