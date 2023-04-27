Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 12,872 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,817 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.5% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,562. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.32.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

