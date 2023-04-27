Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 143 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,952,000 after purchasing an additional 631,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,315,000 after purchasing an additional 174,102 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $12.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.82. 9,486,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.03). AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.