Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 77 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 73,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $540.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $560.45 and a 200 day moving average of $550.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The stock has a market cap of $208.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

