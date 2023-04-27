Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 73,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 47,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DFSV traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,352. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

