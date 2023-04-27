Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 225,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

