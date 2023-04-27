Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Shares Down 6.9%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 58,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 263,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Cabral Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

