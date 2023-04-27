Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Announces Earnings Results

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Cadence Bank stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cadence Bank

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

