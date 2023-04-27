Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Announces Earnings Results

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.
Cadence Bank stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000.
Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.
