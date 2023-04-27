Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.19 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.96-5.04 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $203.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $217.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.98.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,287,406 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

