Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $960-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.96-5.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.80.

Shares of CDNS opened at $203.61 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $217.67. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,133,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,287,406 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

