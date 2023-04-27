Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Cut to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Caledonia Mining Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $13.80 on Monday. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

About Caledonia Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

