Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Cut to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Caledonia Mining Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $13.80 on Monday. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.78.
Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caledonia Mining
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caledonia Mining (CMCL)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.