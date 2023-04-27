Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the March 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. 1,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFWFF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Corporate. The United States segment offers fracturing services to oil companies operating in the Bakken oil shale play in North Dakota; in the Rockies area; and in Texas and New Mexico, where it services the Eagle Ford and Permian basins.

