California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

California Water Service Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. California Water Service Group has a payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.00. 222,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,755. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $66.12. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth $208,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.