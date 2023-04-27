Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Down 90.3% in April

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the March 31st total of 388,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Calyxt

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.52% of Calyxt worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 379,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,117. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.03.

About Calyxt

Calyxt ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 10,758.60% and a negative return on equity of 194.36%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

