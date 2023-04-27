Canadian Banc Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:BK)

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1658 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
TSE BK traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.36. The company had a trading volume of 100,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,724. The firm has a market capitalization of C$247.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.33. Canadian Banc has a 52 week low of C$12.13 and a 52 week high of C$15.09.
