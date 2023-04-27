Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.6 %

CNI stock opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

