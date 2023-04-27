Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $185.40

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$185.40 and last traded at C$185.38, with a volume of 36060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$183.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTC.A. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$204.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$173.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$159.35.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$126.18 per share, with a total value of C$88,328.03. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

