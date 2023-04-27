Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.34. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 3,962,252 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. The company had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 48.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 111,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 391,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $53,885,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Stories

