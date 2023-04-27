Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,602,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531,200 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.42% of Capital One Financial worth $148,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.70. 2,987,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,842. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

