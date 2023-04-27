Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capital Product Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

CPLP opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.38 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

