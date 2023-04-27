Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Raises Dividend to GBX 115 Per Share

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 115 ($1.44) per share by the oil and gas development company on Tuesday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Capricorn Energy’s previous dividend of $32.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

LON CNE opened at GBX 224.20 ($2.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £706.39 million, a P/E ratio of 175.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 242.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 245.51. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 193 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 263.20 ($3.29). The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 230 ($2.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 235 ($2.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.43) to GBX 295 ($3.68) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 253 ($3.16).

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.