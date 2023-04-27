Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 1,475.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.0 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS COOSF opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

