Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $14.17 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion and $531.87 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,884.40 or 0.06497842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00060174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00039589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018926 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,727,842,285 coins and its circulating supply is 34,799,728,065 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

