Cardano (ADA) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $14.31 billion and approximately $498.74 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,930.52 or 0.06572019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018600 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,727,842,285 coins and its circulating supply is 34,799,735,900 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.