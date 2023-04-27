Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $88.00. The stock traded as high as $81.82 and last traded at $81.74, with a volume of 757797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.39.

CAH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $76.52.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

