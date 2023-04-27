Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.19

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 36589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on CABGY. Barclays upped their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,057.40.
Carlsberg A/S Stock Down 0.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend
About Carlsberg A/S
Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)
- KLA Corporation On Track To Outperform In 2023
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.