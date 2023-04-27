Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.19

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 36589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CABGY. Barclays upped their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,057.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5253 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

