Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Short Interest Update

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Carnarvon Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVONF remained flat at C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. Carnarvon Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.
About Carnarvon Energy
