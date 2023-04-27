Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the March 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carrefour Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Carrefour stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. 334,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Carrefour from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Europe, Latin America. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

See Also

