Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley cut its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,216 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 173.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 445,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 282,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 161.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 268,415 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Carter’s by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,139,000 after buying an additional 209,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after acquiring an additional 187,551 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRI stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 398,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $91.05.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 47.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.43.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

