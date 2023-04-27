Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $78.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 40.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Catalent by 24.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth $2,286,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

