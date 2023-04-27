cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Short Interest Down 97.7% in April

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
cbdMD Stock Down 20.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.13. cbdMD has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $40.05.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 170.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.91%.
cbdMD, Inc engages in the business of operating cannabidiol brands such as Paw cannabidiol and cbdMD botanicals. Its product categories include CBD tinctures, gummies, topical, and bath bombs. The company was founded by Caryn Dunayer on March 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
