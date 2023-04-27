CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0767

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $61.77 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07825923 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,877,101.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

