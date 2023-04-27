Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Celestica also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.05 EPS.

Celestica Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. Celestica has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Celestica by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.