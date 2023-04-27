Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.60 billion. Celestica also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.44-0.50 EPS.

Celestica Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Celestica has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celestica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 104,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Celestica by 59.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 24,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,760,000 after buying an additional 66,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $4,478,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

