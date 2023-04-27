Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.00

Shares of Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.44), with a volume of 27753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.46).

Cenkos Securities Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Get Cenkos Securities alerts:

Cenkos Securities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Cenkos Securities’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

About Cenkos Securities

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenkos Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenkos Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.