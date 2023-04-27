Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVE. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.00.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.40 on Thursday, reaching C$21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,288,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.90 and a 52 week high of C$31.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.31.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.25). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of C$14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.1501976 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,030.00. In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,030.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,241,500.00. Insiders have acquired 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

