Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CNC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centene Trading Down 3.8 %

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

