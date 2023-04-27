Centrifuge 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $788,877.30 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $15.22 million and $788,877.30 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.2437799 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $694,654.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

