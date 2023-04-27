CGI Group (TSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$150.00

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GIB. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI Group to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on CGI Group from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.60 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.31 billion.

