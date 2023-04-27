CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

GIB.A has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$150.00.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Performance

GIB.A traded down C$0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$137.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. CGI has a one year low of C$95.45 and a one year high of C$138.43. The firm has a market cap of C$29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$127.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$119.12.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.