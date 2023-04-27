Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Down 83.3% in April

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

Shares of CBRG stock remained flat at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 361,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,882. Chain Bridge I has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter worth $3,972,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth $6,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth $3,871,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth $3,481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

