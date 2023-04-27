Chainbing (CBG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,978.28

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $677.08 million and $1,978.28 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00004536 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

