ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Releases Earnings Results

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,191. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.55.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ChampionX by 2,803.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 118,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 113,947 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ChampionX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.