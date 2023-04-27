Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Cut by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $187.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $265.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

